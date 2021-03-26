Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The Sharjah Endowment Department confirmed to Al Ittihad that, given the current circumstances and the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the Corona epidemic, the proceeds of the “fasting breakfast” bank for this year will be directed in favor of supporting the needy families, until the epidemic subsides, God willing, and the return of collective breakfast tables .

The department aims, through its work, to urge and encourage philanthropists to revive and consolidate the aims and objectives of Islamic law through endowment, take care of endowments and maintain them within the limits of Sharia and legal rules and regulations, manage and invest endowment funds, and fulfill the conditions and desires of the endowment in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia and the law, indicating that the conditions The epidemic, and the precautionary measures noted by the concerned authorities in the state, which everyone must follow, necessitated the stopping of the fasting breakfast tables that are held annually during the holy month, and therefore the proceeds of this bank had to be transferred to other parties worthy of support during the month of Ramadan, so the decision was That the proceeds are transferred to the benefit of needy families, to meet all their needs and obligations during the month of fasting, and the department’s management confirmed that all services provided by the department to customers have been transferred to 100% electronic services, which are available on the department’s website, and there are up to 17 services. .

The department offers a large number of endowment projects, which include seven main projects, and some of them fall under sub-projects, the most prominent of which is the charitable endowment service, the proceeds of which are attributed to: endowment of orphans, the endowment of the poor and the needy, the endowment of housing and housing, the revival of endowments, the endowment of emptying of distress and the endowment of knowledge, in addition to To end the new Muslims, to end the pilgrims, to the elderly, to the disabled, and to other endowment projects, which are: stopping watering, stopping my house in paradise, stopping the payment of calamities, stopping the Holy Qur’an, stopping feeding a poor person, and stopping righteousness of parents.

The department confirmed that there are multiple mechanisms for contributing and donating, which are available through the following areas: SMS text messages – Etisalat and du, and via current charity cards that are available with the accountant in the various branches of the Sharjah Cooperative Society and ADNOC stations, and transfer via bank accounts, in addition to MAX machines. Boxes, and the piggy banks spread in grocery stores, shops, and hospitals, and through collaborators who are present in associations and mosques to receive donations.

The department indicated that it provides a number of endowment services that everyone who wishes to do charitable work can contribute to through its electronic channels, as it recently launched the “You ask, we answer” service, and it can be obtained through the service’s e-mail, which is ask @ awqaf. shj.ae, or through the department’s website, where all consultations are presented to a specialized team in the endowment administration, and the client is answered within one working day.