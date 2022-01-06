The Department of Public Works in Sharjah confirmed that it has raised the degree of readiness to deal with the prevailing weather situation, and to deal professionally and quickly with all its projects, pointing out that the head of the Department of Public Works, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, inspected the progress of work on the department’s projects in light of the current weather situation and the continuity of Rain falling.

Al-Suwaidi noted the efforts of the work teams in the department, which worked continuously around the clock, indicating that the competent departments directed the contracting companies working in their projects to put in place all the auxiliary mechanisms of diesel pumps and tanks to support emergency teams when necessary, explaining that the department has raised the degree of maximum readiness to deal with the situation. The current meteorology is closely followed.

He pointed out that the qualified cadres prepared a proactive plan to deal with the rainy season, and work teams were formed for emergency cases, adding that the Building Maintenance Department in the department had prepared a proactive plan in order to ensure the security and safety factors in the 362 buildings it supervises across the emirate. By inspecting all the roofs of government buildings, to prevent water leakage during the rains, and to ensure that the buildings are ready.

He added that the plan included implementing preventive campaigns to clean the openings of rainwater drainage networks in all projects, and carrying out preventive maintenance in order to be fully prepared and ready to deal immediately in the event of any rain accumulations in the projects, in addition to the spread of work teams in all regions hours before the winds blow. Based on meteorological forecasts.

Al-Suwaidi said that the department called upon the contracting and engineering consultancy companies to take the necessary preparations and precautions by ensuring that moving equipment, such as tower cranes, external platforms, and volatile construction tools such as galvanized iron and wood panels and the like are installed, to avoid any damages due to the exposure of the area to strong winds.



