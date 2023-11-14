The Sharjah Art Foundation, in cooperation with the Africa Institute in Sharjah, is organizing the first retrospective exhibition by artist Gavin Yantz, entitled “Being Free,” during the period from November 18 to March 10, 2024 in the corridors of the art buildings in Al Mureijah Square.

Through more than 100 artistic works, the exhibition traces the diversity of Janz’s career and his creative tendency towards change, and celebrates his multiple roles as a painter, printmaker, writer, and curator, highlighting, through several chapters extending from 1970 to the present, essential stages in the artist’s life, in which the roles he played in changing the artistic institutions in the world are evident. United Kingdom, Germany and Norway.

Salah Mohamed Hassan, curator of the exhibition and Director of the Africa Institute, said: The exhibition presents new works produced by the artist during his recent stay in Sharjah, through which he continues his exploration of art and non-figurative painting.

The “Sharjah Series” (2022) is considered one of his largest paintings, which he produced during his stay in Sharjah, commissioned by the Sharjah Art Foundation, in which he used thin layers of color on top of each other, combining marks, lines, and colors to create an ethereal world that includes few signs that guide the viewer and push him to confront a number of… Lots of questions about emotions and pictorial space.