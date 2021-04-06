Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

As part of its music program, the Sharjah Art Foundation organizes the sixth edition of “Audio Controversy”, a biannual event that presents a dialogue between music and cinema. The Foundation invites musicians residing in the UAE and the region to prepare and perform live original pieces during the screening of a particular film.

The sixth edition, which will be held on April 9 this year, at the Mirage City Cinema in Al-Mureija Square, will host the movie “Symphony of the Ursus Factory” (2018) directed by Yashmina Voicek, accompanied by a live musical performance by the experimental jazz band “Nun”, made up of drummer Ratish Chadha and a bassist. Oud Muhammad Hosni, and bass guitarist Steve Bedford. The film won the Best Mid-Length Documentary Award at the Canadian International Hotdocks International Documentary Festival (2019), a silent experimental film that explores the story of the Ursus plant that was one of the largest producers of agricultural machinery in Europe, with its size Which exceeds 170 hectares, and the number of its workers, which amounted to more than 20 thousand workers, as the factory was considered the pride of Polish industry throughout almost the twentieth century, but the collapse of the communist regime marked the beginning of the end of the factory, and its buildings are now deserted and empty, and when the factory closed its doors, The fates of tens of thousands of employees are in the wind.

Filmmaker Yashmina Wojciech teamed up with former Ursus employees for nine months, with the aim of providing a glimpse into the era they spent in the factory, as former workers produced a symphony of gestures and mechanical sounds that gradually accumulated throughout the film, to recreate their workflow within the day they were in the factory. So that workers proudly remember their past lives in the Ursus factory, when they were forming a single community, passionate about supporting agriculture through their work.

The members of the “Noon” band will present live music pieces that interact with the film and its theme through their jazz melody “Fusion”, as the group explores the old and new traditional themes and melodic frames according to modern and advanced rhythms linked to a wide range of ethereal sounds, and produces its music from the continuous flow arising from Exchanges between the diverse cultures and musical backgrounds of the performers themselves.