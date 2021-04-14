Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – Sharjah Art Foundation presents three films selected from its collection, which will be shown online this April, in addition to discussion sessions with the directors of these films.

These performances are held in conjunction with the “Scattered Works” exhibition, which includes a group of works from the institution’s new and rarely displayed collections. The directors of these films seek to approach the arbitrary concept of describing an “immigrant”, relying on memory in order to tell stories that try to fragment the prevailing and circulating about a place or about His experiences, creating instead thorny worlds that allow new forms of imagination to emerge.

The list of shows includes the documentary “Asmerna” (2016), directed by Joanna Haji Touma and Khalil Greg, which will be shown on April 16th, and it documents a lengthy dialogue that took place between Touma and the artist and poet Itel Adnan. Years, as they were associated with the land of “Esmirna” (now known as “Izmir”), although they have never visited it. The families of Touma and Adnan were exiled from “Asmyrna” after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. They replaced them with their stories, and started to discover them together through an imagined conversation about the violence that befell them.

“Domestic Tourism 2”, directed by Maha Mamoun, will be shown on April 23rd, and it is an experimental film in which the director explores the stereotype of the Egyptian pyramids, in an attempt to recover this national symbol of superficial reverence in tourist cards, commercial advertisements and Hollywood films, by re-listing the pyramids in pluralism. The historical and cultural scene of the city of Cairo.

The last film in the series “The Canceled Tripoli” will be shown on April 30th, directed by Naim Muhaimin, and it is monitoring a week in the life of a man who found himself stuck in an airport for ten years. The film is filmed at Elinikon airport in Greece, and the scenario is inspired by a dominant father who was stranded at the same airport in Athens for nine days in 1977 after he lost his passport on the flight from Bangladesh to India. The film explores the intricacies of the immigrant’s experience, and serves as a psychological novel about a living life between the classes and the margins of society.