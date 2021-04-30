Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah Sports Club has officially apologized for not participating in the 23rd Asian Championship for Men’s Handball League Clubs, which is scheduled to be held during the period from 12 to 21 June at the hospitality of the Saudi Al-Wehda Club in Jeddah, which is the tournament that was scheduled to be held during the month of May, unless Changing the date of the tournament was the main reason behind the king’s apology for participating for the third time in a row, especially as the ambitions were great to go further than the third place he had achieved in the last two editions.

The apology came 24 hours before the draw, which will be held tomorrow, Saturday evening, in the press conference hall in King Abdullah City, the “Radiant Jawhara” in Jeddah, and 11 clubs will participate in the tournament after Sharjah’s apology. Bahraini, Yemeni Cotton, Uzbekistan Uzbekistan, Kerman, and Shahid Curzon from Iran.

The AFC handball delegation had visited the tournament facilities to see how ready they were, in preparation for the Al Wahda club to host the tournament.

The tour included the King Abdullah Sports City Hall in addition to the various gymnasiums in the Al-Ahly Club, and the complex of sports halls at King Abdulaziz University, as well as inspecting the means of transport that the teams will use, and the facilities that will host the training of the participating teams, with the implementation of all the conditions and protocols of the continental federation.

The delegation included Badr Dhiab, Vice President of the International Handball Federation for Asia, treasurer of the AFC, and Ahmed Abu Al-Layl, Executive Director of the AFC, while the tour was attended by the Saudi Handball Federation, Chairman of the Board of Directors Fadhel Al-Nimr, members Zuhair Al-Qurashi, Ali Al-Aliywat, and Fakhir Ghashi. On the side of Al-Wehda Club, Director of Investment and Marketing Department, Majed Al-Mafdeli, and a number of representatives of the committees.