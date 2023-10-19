During its participation in the GITEX International Technology Exhibition 2023 within the Sharjah Government Pavilion, the Sharjah Antiquities Authority launched the “Sharjah Antiquities in the Metaverse” project. It will be the first of its kind at the level of cultural heritage institutions in the region, in line with the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah, which pays special attention to providing innovative academic content that contributes to spreading awareness locally and globally about the diversity of cultural and civilizational heritage in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Through the “Archaeology Center” and “Jabal Khatm Milaha Archaeological Trail” initiatives, the project seeks to introduce the most important movable and immovable archaeological discoveries in Sharjah by employing artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality techniques.

The “Archaeology Center” contains the most important archaeological treasures discovered in the Emirate of Sharjah that the visitor can review in the world of the metaverse, giving him the ability to see them at a 360-degree angle by moving them in all directions, as well as the opportunity to communicate with other visitors connected to the platform and exchange opinions and ideas with them while roaming. in the center.

As for the “Khatm Milaha Mountain Archaeological Trail,” it includes more than 120 rock engravings dating back to the Neolithic era. While roaming the virtual mountain trail, the visitor can explore the rock engravings of some animals. Such as mountain ibex, Nubian ibex, wild ass, snakes, Arabian tahr, leg prints, the sun symbol, and many others. They are identified in color for easy identification.

The innovation of the path is not limited to this only, but platform users can also watch a simulation of the people who engraved on the rocks, and learn about the tools used in engraving, all the way to the top of the mountain, where dwellings were also simulated according to the rock foundations of the house. The visitor can also see the daily habits of the owners of the house, which were simulated based on the stone archaeological finds that were excavated at the Khatm Milaha archaeological site.

The project aims to highlight the civilizational role and cultural diversity of the Emirate of Sharjah by investing in the latest technologies, based on the belief of the Sharjah Antiquities Authority that human cultural heritage is a means of communication between the cultures and peoples of the world.