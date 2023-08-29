The Sharjah Antiquities Authority announced the discovery of a new group of coins that were displayed for the first time and struck in the rule of common denominators through historical decades, known locally as “Mardouf Al-Qawasim”.

Marduf al-Qawasim is considered the second strike of the rule of al-Qawasim and goes back to Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr al-Qasimi, who began his rule in 1803 AD.

The group that was announced for the first time bore the names of the rulers of the Qawasim, including Sheikh Saleh bin Muhammad bin Ali bin Saleh Al Qasimi, who ruled Ras Al Khaimah after the death of his uncle, Sheikh Saif bin Ali bin Saleh Al Qasimi in 1649 AD.

The collection also includes the currency of Sheikh Hassan bin Rahma Al Qasimi, who ruled Ras Al Khaimah from 1809 AD – 1819 AD, then the return of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi to power and struck a group of important coins during his rule, including Marduf Al Qawasim in different shapes and sizes, in addition to the emergence of a new currency called the Ras Al Khaimah Railway. Which was struck in the year 1263 AH – 1846 AD.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, indicates in his book The Struggle of Power and Trade in the Gulf (1620-1820 AD) that the currencies that were circulated in the Arabian Gulf in general and in the United Arab Emirates in particular during the rule of the Qawasim state in the period Between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries, their value and weight also varied widely during the period of this study, and their interrelationships were similarly complex.

In general, it is noted that these coins were all minted from copper, and they are simple in terms of design, as they took the round shape of the coin, which is the traditional design for coins in the Islamic era. As for the texts of the writings, they are also simple.