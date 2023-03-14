Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The attention of the Sharjah fans will be directed towards the Khalifa Sports City Hall in the Bahraini capital, Manama, tomorrow, where Sharjah will meet the Bahraini star, the defending champion and host of the tournament, in the semi-finals of the Gulf Clubs Handball Championship in its version No. 39, while Kuwait will meet with the Qatari Al-Arabi in the same round. The winners of the two matches will qualify for the final match of the tournament, which will be held next Friday.

Al-Sharqawi aspires to go far in the seventh Gulf participation, after qualifying as runner-up from Group Two in the first round, after a tie with Saudi Al-Safa and a victory over Bahrain’s Al-Ahly, and the only loss was against Kuwait’s Kuwait.

Although history favors the Bahraini star in the confrontations, as it defeated Sharjah in all the Emirati-Bahraini Super matches, and it was the only time that the king won the championship against Barbar, but crossing the first round represents a great incentive for the players to continue walking.

Sharjah relied on a number of its players, most notably Misbah Al-Sanei, who won the award for best player twice in the current edition of the tournament, in addition to international goalkeeper Muhammad Ismail and Mahmoud Zaki, who was loaned from Al-Gharafa of Qatar, while the participation of Egyptian Mahmoud Fayez, who was injured during the last Al-Ahly match, was not confirmed. He was taken to the hospital.

The Sharjah team, which won all local titles for the last and current sports season, hopes to win an external title led by its new Tunisian coach, Sami Al-Saidi, as the team previously won the UAE-Bahraini Super Cup 2019 and the bronze medal in the Asian Club Championship twice.