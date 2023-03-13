Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Golden Square contract for the men’s basketball league was completed, after Sharjah joined and reached Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr, and the “King” defeated Al-Wahda in the second leg of the quarter-finals, while the “Emperor” won its rival, Al-Bataeh.

In the first match, Sharjah achieved victory over Al-Wehda in the Al-Jazira Club hall, and Al-Wehda performed well compared to the great striking force present in the ranks of the competitor Al-Sharqawi. – 14,23- 20.

In the second match, Al-Wasl repeated its superiority over Al-Raqi after a strong display from both sides, and the match remained suspended until shortly before the end. Al-Wasl advanced in the first and fourth quarters with a score of 27-23 and 26-18, while Al-Bataeh excelled in the second and third quarters with a score of 16-14. 23- 18.

With these results, Sharjah will meet Al-Nasr team in the semi-finals, and Al-Wasl will face Al-Ahly youth team, as the competitions of this stage will be played under the (Best of 3) system. It is noteworthy that the league championship this season is played in three stages, the first stage with a league system of two rounds, and after determining the positions from the first to the seventh, the first and second teams (Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr) qualified directly for the semi-finals, while the rest of the teams played the quarter-finals, which resulted in On the rise of Sharjah and reaching the semi-finals (Golden Square).