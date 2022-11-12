Ali Maali (Sharjah)

In an “exciting remontada”, Sofiane Rahimi scored two goals in the 87th and 90th minutes, to give Al Ain a “tie point” against Sharjah, who advanced with goals from Kamara and Alcacer, in the 13th and 77th minutes, in the two teams’ match, at the end of the “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”. The balance of “The King” became 20 points in fourth place, while “Al-Zaeem” had 17 points in fifth place, and the meeting was attended by a large audience.

The start came from Sharjah, “the owner of the land”, who threatened Khaled Issa’s goal, until Kamara scored a goal with an individual effort in the 13th minute, and Al-Ain began to enter the atmosphere of the meeting in the second half of the half, and its players pressed the “King’s” defense, and Darwish Ahmed saved his goal from Lapa single.

In the second half, Al Ain started as a striker and had more than one chance through Palacios, and Sharjah responded with a dangerous ball from Alcacer, to ignite the stands with enthusiasm, and Darwish tackled Laba’s header, and despite the “leader” control, Paco Alcacer snatched a goal for Sharjah in the 77th minute, after a defensive error. The “leader” rose in the last minutes, and Sufian Rahimi scored two goals in the 87th and 90th minutes to turn the scales and topple the “king” from the top, which became equal between Al-Ahly youth and Al-Wahda.