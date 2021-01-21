Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Emirates football celebrates tomorrow evening «Friday», the first crowned with the titles of the new season, in the evening of «Super» on the «Super Cup», when he meets Sharjah, the champion of the last version of the league, and Al-Ahly Youth, the champion of the Cup, in a repeated confrontation of the Super match that was held in 2019, and crowned its title “The King” calls “penalties.”

Shabab Al-Ahly, who leads the Super Cup during the era of professionalism, is looking for its fifth title and consolidating its uniqueness at the top, while Sharjah seeks to retain the title and add the second cup.

Tomorrow’s match will witness many exciting confrontations. The first brings together citizen coaches Mahdi Ali and Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, in the first final led by two national coaches, adding a special “taste” to the joy of embracing the “super”.

And another confrontation between the league’s top scorers, and strong candidates to compete for the top scorer title, Wilton Suarez, the “King” striker, and Igor Jesus, the “Knights” striker, each of whom aspires to lead his team to the podium tomorrow, and confirm his superiority in shaking the net and scoring goals.

The other side in the tomorrow’s meeting includes a retaliatory character from the players of Shabab Al-Ahly, in compensation for the loss of the last Super Cup, and the return of debt to Sharjah, by snatching an important title in the course of this season, especially that the team has regained its level, thanks to the development of the performance of foreign players led by Carlos Eduardo.

The “King” players want to confirm their merits by winning the title of the winter champion in the league, and sending a strong message to the competitors, that they are determined to complete the campaign vigorously and retain the league title, after retaining the Super Cup.

It is expected that the match will be full of excitement, enthusiasm and club, during which the two teams will present a technical performance that reflects the great potential and high skills of an elite group of distinguished stars in the “League”.