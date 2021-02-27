Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth renew the meeting for the men’s basketball league title, for the second consecutive season, where they meet tomorrow, Sunday, in the final round of the competition, at the King’s Hall, a meeting in which the two teams aspire to win a victory that brings the title closer to the title holder, before the second leg on the 6th This March at Al-Ahly youth lounge.

The tournament system stipulates that in its final rounds, it will be held in the “Best of 3” system of two-way confrontations, with the resort to a third decisive confrontation in the event that the two teams tie in the number of wins, so that Sharjah, the title holder, and Al-Ahly youth, the runner-up, succeed in reaching The final for the second year in a row, following an honorable march for the two teams during the qualifying rounds, followed by crossing the final price, and reserving their two seats in the final by overcoming the hurdle of the golden square, which came to Sharjah by beating its neighbor Al-Bataih in the round-trip matches “100-78” and “79-63” Respectively, Al-Ahly’s youth beat Al-Ahly victory back and forth “73-54” and back “92-79”.

On the other hand, Al Wasl took fifth place in the general standings, before a round to conclude the complementary round for the teams that did not pass the quarter-finals, where the Emperor beat Al Dhafra “103-89”, while Bani Yas won over Al Wahda (96-79). .

With the results of the supplementary round for the ranks from the fifth to the eighth, Al Wasl topped the ranking table with four points from two successive victories, a point difference from Al Dhafra and Baniyas, while Al Wahda lost its second loss, which lost its chances in competing for a better position than the seventh or eighth, especially with the remaining round Alone from the end of this round next Thursday at Al Wasl Club hall, where Al Wahda will play with Al Dhafra at 5 in the afternoon, and at 7:30 in the evening Al Wasl will meet Bani Yas.

In a single match to determine the ninth and tenth places, Al-Jazira defeated its guest Al-Ain by “76-56”.