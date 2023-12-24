Reda Saleem (Sharjah)

Sharjah and Ajman tied with one goal each, in the match that took place at Sharjah Stadium, within the “Round 12” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which is the third tie between the two teams in the “Professionals”, out of 21 meetings, raising the “King” score to “22”. Point” in fourth place, and “Orange” to “11 points” in “11th place”. Ali Madan scored the goal for Ajman in the 6th minute, and Hamad Fahd for Sharjah in the 22nd minute.

The match entered into an atmosphere of excitement early, after the goal scored by the Bahraini against Mudon Lajman in the sixth minute, which was his fourth goal this season, and Sharjah is pressing with all its lines to adjust the result, and Caio Lucas wasted more than one sure chance, and the “Volcano” players retreat to defend, and Pjanic moves. Moussa Mariga and Firas El-Arabi, who specialized in sending crosses into the area, sent the ball to Ousmane Kamara, who missed it strangely.

“The King” translated the chances into an equalizer in the 22nd minute, through Hamad Fahd, from Othman Kamara’s cross inside the area, which was the first goal of “The Young Boy” with Sharjah, and the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

At the beginning of the second half, Ajman played in a zone defense manner, closing all gaps in front of the midfield and attacking movements of the “King” while playing on counterattacks, and although Sharjah tried to reach Ali Al Hosani’s goal through crosses and the movements of Kamar, Caio and Marega, Luan Pereira participated instead of Firas. In Arabic, in the 63rd minute, in an attempt by coach Cosmin to penetrate Ajman’s defences.

Gianluca comes in place of Prestige Mbongo in search of increasing the numerical density in the middle of the field, and preventing the preparation of Sharjah, which did not take advantage of the last opportunity from a free kick inside the area, and we played Pjanic to collide with the wall, and the match ended in a draw with one goal for each.