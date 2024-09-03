Yesterday, the Customer Happiness Centers of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in Sharjah and Ajman received residency violators who wished to amend their status. They were provided with facilities to amend their status, whether by leaving or settling their status legally. A source at the Customer Happiness Center in the Al Rahmaniya area of ​​Sharjah confirmed that a team has been allocated to complete transactions and facilitate procedures to help those wishing to amend their status. The center provided guidance boards for customers, a special entrance with a deadline for settling their status, and a specific gate for them.

Violators blamed the companies they previously worked for for the delay in completing their residency procedures, which exposed them to violations and made it difficult for them to find work.