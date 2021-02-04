The Sharjah International Airport Free Zone Authority announced the launch of a campaign to vaccinate its staff with the first dose of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, targeting 450 male and female employees, as well as employees of the customs branch and workers in companies that are based in the region, within the framework of Cooperation between the authority and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, represented by the Sharjah Medical District.

The Director of the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone Authority, Saud Salem Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the launch of the campaign comes in line with the national vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” under the slogan “Hand in hand we recover”, launched by the UAE to continue recovering from the Corona virus and return life to normal. By providing the vaccine free of charge through accredited health centers for citizens and residents.

He pointed to the authority’s keenness to provide safety for its employees and all workers under its umbrella and to protect them from health risks that they may be exposed to due to the nature of their work, praising the efforts of the leadership and its keenness to provide free doses of the vaccine to all, confirming the state’s approach to caring for the health of every member of society.

He thanked the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the first line of defense heroes of doctors and nursing staff for their pioneering efforts, calling on everyone to take the initiative to receive the vaccine, because it is one of the measures that must be followed to limit the spread of the pandemic, and to accelerate the state’s steps to recover and return life to normal.





