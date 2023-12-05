The Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah handed over a number of those entitled to support for productive farms, certificates of support accreditation within the first package of multiple services, with the aim of providing safe and sustainable solutions that support farm owners, to contribute to enhancing food security.

This came during the opening of the Customer Happiness Center in the department’s building by the head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Engineer Khalifa Musabah Al-Taniji, which provides many advisory and preventive government services related to agriculture and livestock, requests to support productive farms, issuance of permits and certificates, and investment consultations in the agricultural sector. And livestock, and requests for regular farms in Sharjah pastures, and other services.

Al Tunaiji stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide support for everything that would contribute to the sustainability of the agricultural sector and livestock, support farmers, and empower the private sector in this development in order to provide an integrated self-sufficiency system. According to the highest standards of food safety, as they are an effective contributor to the food security system. He added that the department issues benefit certificates to those eligible for support to be presented to supporting government agencies and partners in support services, after applicants for farm support meet the requirements and data required to benefit from support services.

Al-Tunaiji added that the support is provided in accordance with mechanisms, regulations, and a support certificate issued by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, which consists of supporting electricity and water pricing for farms approved by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, while the role of the Department of Municipal Affairs is in monitoring and inspection work and guided tours for farmers, while the Sharjah Cooperative will undertake and Sharjah Asset Management, through sales outlets, marketing the products of farmers eligible for support, and opening direct communication channels between farms and the points of sale of supporting entities without the need for prior approval.

He pointed out that a second package of support services is being studied, and is linked to the extent of the possibility of upgrading traditional farms into safe and sustainable regular farms.