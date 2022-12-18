Sharjah (WAM)

Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, during his meeting with a delegation from the Australian University of Queensland at the wheat farm in Maliha, discussed ways to consolidate relations with educational institutions through cooperation in developing programs and research activities in seeds, agricultural sciences and irrigation systems that operate with the latest modern technologies. . During the meeting, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al-Tunaiji stressed the importance of benefiting from educational and research institutions in the agricultural and animal field, and harnessing these capabilities in developing agricultural and animal production. The meeting was attended by Dr. Muhadtha Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, President of the Sharjah Education Academy, Dr. Melissa Fitzgerald, Interim Director of the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences at the University of Queensland, and Dr. Nigel Perkins, Head of the College of Veterinary Sciences at the University of Queensland.