Sharjah: A survey reveals the results of measuring awareness of children’s safety electronically

A study – carried out by the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, under the directives and direct support of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chair of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, under the title “Community awareness of the safe use of the Internet and social networking sites by Children from the point of view of parents in the city of Sharjah »- to the creation of partnerships between all institutions working in the field of child protection at the state level; With the aim of providing updated data and information about the reality of the safety and security of children on the “Internet”, as well as setting up protection and asylum systems to block gaming sites that contain inappropriate content by the state’s communication companies.

Noting the importance of protection aspects, the study also recommended organizing a qualification program to contribute to raising a culture of safety in society to protect children from cyber breaches and to educate about cybersecurity in general, and saw the importance of carrying out another survey study in the Emirate of Sharjah targeting school students between the ages of 7-18 years to get acquainted with their views About the problems leading to the cyber breach.

In the context of engaging the relevant authorities to expand the scope of benefiting from the study outcomes, kindergartens and schools were referred to help in the future in developing programs that raise awareness among children of the dangers of the negative use of the Internet and other means of communication and the investment of technology in areas that develop creativity and innovation.

The Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah revealed that 72.3% of families residing in the Emirate of Sharjah allow their children to use smartphones and smart devices, of whom about 37.6% do not review what their children browse on the Internet, confirming that 73.4% believe that there is a proportionality between The ages of their children and the “Internet” sites they visit.

The study aimed to explore the family’s awareness of child protection electronically, and to identify the forms of intervention that families practice to ensure the safe use of the Internet by children. It relied on a questionnaire of a sample of citizens and residents in the city of Sharjah consisting of 12,344 families. The actual participation rate of the original sample was 92% within the scope of My timeline spanned over 14 months in 2018 and 2019.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department said: The study is a reflection of the vision and directions of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, and is considered the first field research work in Sharjah that seeks to measure parents’ awareness indicators about the concepts of electronic security for young people, and its importance stems from the fact that it is a scientific reference consistent with the directions The State of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, and it helps to formulate institutional strategies and development plans that support the family and the child and the growth and prosperity of society, in order to achieve security and protection for all its members, especially children who are among the groups most at risk of crimes and cyber addiction.

On the possibility of directly benefiting from the results and indicators, she indicated that the results of the study will contribute to providing huge databases for institutions concerned with child protection in the Emirate of Sharjah, which can be updated periodically and build on them to launch new and specialized projects that keep pace with the development of technology and the rapid change of patterns of internet use by new generations.

Al-Yafei appreciated the efforts of all individuals and institutions that contributed to the success of the study and its support in various stages, most notably the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, the General Command of Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, the University of Sharjah, the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Emirates Industrial Cities Authority.

In the context of researching the extent of parents’ awareness of the dangers arising from the negative use of the Internet and social media, the sample of parents with children reached 7,635 families, while the figures and data obtained in the study revealed that 72.3% of the sample individuals allow children to use smart phones and devices and 66% They allow them to use the Internet and 23.5% only allow them sometimes, while 10.4% do not allow their children to use the Internet.

The percentage of individuals who specify internet sites allowed for browsing by their children was 53.9%, while the percentage of the sample members who review what their children browse on the ‘Internet’ was 62.39% .. The study indicated that on the other hand, there are about 37.6% of the sample individuals who do not review What their children browse on the “Internet”.

The results also indicated that 73.4% of individuals who allow their children to use the Internet believe that there is a proportionality between their ages and the “Internet” sites that they visit, while the most used sites according to the study are gaming sites and the “YouTube” platform. According to the data, the study also revealed that there are changes in Children as a result of using the “Internet”, the most important of which is the acquisition of cognitive development skills, and the least of which is academic achievement.

The study showed that 55.5% of respondents use protection programs that monitor children’s access to websites and download social media applications, and that 13.7% do not use these programs while 7% do not know their existence, although the percentage of using the programs may be good compared to those who do not use them. However, there is a percentage of 23.6% whose answer has not been specified, and it must be taken into account in the planning process for developing programs that help in educating parents to use control programs.

The study came under general supervision by the Child Safety Department and was prepared and analyzed by a team of specialists, researchers and editors, in addition to a field team from the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah who contributed to collecting the study data.