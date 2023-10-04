The Sharjah Early Voting Center has witnessed a large turnout, especially from women, people of determination and senior citizens, since it opened its doors during the first day of early voting. The Chairman of the Emirate of Sharjah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, Counselor Issa bin Hanzal, called on registered voters to participate in this important national event, because their voice and participation are a trust that they must fulfill towards their country.

Voters met by Emirates Today confirmed the ease and smoothness of the electoral process, as it took only a few minutes from the time they entered the center, and all facilities were provided in the form of smart devices and specialists to assist and respond to any inquiries, which reflected positively on the electoral process on its first day.

Voter Hind Al-Qassab, the first female voter who was keen to attend during the first minutes of the opening of voting at the Sharjah Electoral Center, said that she was keen to come early to participate in this national wedding, which deserves from every citizen, male and female, to rush to participate in it and support the best candidate. The octogenarian voter, Fatima Ali Taryam, stated that she was keen to come herself, despite her use of a wheelchair, and to participate in this electoral wedding, as it is a national duty that adults and children must adhere to and perform faithfully.

Voter Adija Abdulaziz stated that she relied on his biography, good reputation, and history of serving his community in choosing the candidate, and thanked those in charge of the electoral process for the facilities they provided to facilitate the voting process.

Voter Hassan Abdullah Al Matroushi confirmed that he chose his candidate based on his electoral program, and the promises it contained regarding supporting all segments of society, and called on everyone to participate in the electoral process as it is a national duty.

Voter Ismail Al-Kass emphasized that the reputation of the candidate and his electoral program are the two most important criteria on the basis of which the voter must choose the candidate, stressing that he relied on them to choose the most appropriate.

Views

Emirates Today monitored the ease and smoothness of the voting process, and provided special devices for people of determination and specialists to help them complete the voting process.

The committee also provided special sections for training male and female voters on the voting mechanism, to enable them to accomplish the task quickly, easily, and without any obstacles.

The voting centers also witnessed a remarkable turnout – from the early hours until the period before the centers closed – by women, men and people of determination to elect their candidates.