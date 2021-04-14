Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah defeated the Iraqi Air Force with a goal, today, Wednesday, in the first round of the AFC Champions League Group B competitions, which is based in the “Smile Emirate”. Khalid Bawazir scored the goal in the 62nd minute, so that “Al-Malik” tops the top of the group with 3 points. After the Uzbek Yakhtakor drew with the Iranian Tractor 3-3, each of them gained a “point”.

The match came from the middle level of the two teams, especially Sharjah, who Igor Coronado, one of his best players, missed, and goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani, who responded to a number of attacks that were capable of changing the result.

The 89th minute witnessed the expulsion of Hammam Tariq, the Al-Jawiya player for the roughness and obtaining the second warning, and Sharjah will play its second match against a tractor at ten o’clock in the evening next Saturday.