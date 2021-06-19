The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPK) have opened criminal cases against opposition leader and blogger Anatoly Shariy. It is reported by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

The investigation is being conducted under part 1 of article 205-1 (“Forgery of documents submitted for state registration of a legal entity”), part 2 of article 209 (“Laundering of proceeds of crime committed on a large scale”), part 3 of article 212 (” Tax evasion “) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

“Everything that connects me with this moronic non-state is citizenship, as smelly as the garbage itself. Because he’s as good as a goat’s milk. This is my native country, but the fucking state built in my country has nothing to do with my country, ”Shariy replied to the news about the initiation of criminal cases in his Telegram-channel.

In February, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced to Sharia suspicions of high treason and inciting ethnic hatred. According to the investigation, he carried out activities to the detriment of the national security of Ukraine in the information sphere “at the request of foreign structures.” The department believes that since 2012, Shariy, through social networks, media and TV channels, has helped Russia in conducting information special operations.

In response, Shariy said that the “mentally ill” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had his roof blown off. “Fuck them with this high treason,” Shariy said. The oppositionist added that he would fight for his rights in the European Union, and not in Ukraine, which he called a black hole, and Zelensky – an underdeveloped dwarf.

The oppositionist has been put on the state wanted list. A lawsuit has been filed to ban his party.