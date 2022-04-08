On a damp white wall in the basement of a school in Yahidine is a rudimentary calendar, drawn in red crayon. For the people of this village, that almanac records a period of unimaginable trauma: from March 5 to April 2.

Yahidne, on the outskirts of the city of Chernigov, some 140 km north of kyiv and near the borders with Belarus and Russia, was occupied by Russian soldiers for almost a month.

The invading army dragged men, women and children from their homes at gunpoint and held them in the basement of the local school for four weeks, some 130 people crammed into a space of some 65 square metres.

Mykola Klymchuk, 60, was one of them. He offered to show us the basement.

As we descended some small stairs, we began to smell the stench of disease and putrefaction. The room was dirty, with a few mattresses, clothes, shoes and books scattered on the floor, four small cots in the center and a pile of utensils in one corner.

Mykola led us directly to the opposite end of the room.

“This was my half meter of space. I slept standing up,” he said. Her voice broke and she began to cry. “I tied myself to the railing here with my scarf so I wouldn’t fall. I spent 25 nights like this.”

Mykola said that she could not move for fear of stepping on other people. There were between 40 and 50 children among the captives, including babies. The youngest was just 2 months old.

Russian forces quickly reached Jahidne as they launched their attack on Chernigov, a city of some 300,000 that was isolated, surrounded and shelled by the Russians for weeks. They also destroyed a bridge on the highway to the capital kyiv, leaving residents with no escape route.

Now, the Russian forces have withdrawn after failing to take kyiv.

The BBC is one of the first media that has been able to reach the area and reveal the horror of what happened during the occupation and the bombing. Because of its proximity to the border, people remain concerned that the Russians may return soon.

Anastasiia, 15, was in the basement with her father and grandmother.

“There was hardly enough space. We lived sitting down. We slept sitting up. Not that we slept. It was impossible. So much artillery fell here. It was unbearable,” he said.

The room had no ventilation. The only two windows were boarded up.

“During my time here, 12 people died,” Mykola said.

living with the dead

Most were elderly. It’s not clear what they died of, but Mykola thinks some of them suffocated.

When people died, their corpses could not be taken out immediately. The Russian soldiers did not allow to do it daily. And given the constant fighting outside – the artillery, explosions and gunfire – it was also dangerous.

That meant people, including children, lived amid corpses for hours, sometimes days, until they could be removed.

“It was very scary. I met the people who died,” Anastasiia said. “They treated us very well. I felt so sad, they died here for no reason.”

“Under normal conditions, they would not have died. Putin is a war criminal,” Mykola said.

“My feet started to swell. But I kept telling myself, ‘I have to survive. I have to, for my daughter and two granddaughters.'”

Most of the time people were not even allowed to use a bathroom. Instead they had to use buckets.

“Sometimes the soldiers would take people out to use them as human shields,” Mykola said.

They were allowed to cook on open fires twice a day. The village had enough food supplies and a water well.

One of the Russian soldiers told Mykola that they were told they would stay in the Ukraine for only four days, long enough to capture kyiv.

Searching for loved ones among the graves

On April 3, the Russians withdrew from Yahidne.

Ukrainian soldiers are in the village now and most of those who were trapped have been evacuated to surrounding areas.

“I wake up many times during the night. I feel like I can hear the sound of gunshots. I run to my parents scared,” says Anastasiia.

The Russians occupied villages like Yahidne around Chernigov in an attempt to besiege the city and finally take control of it.

They were unable to enter the city, but there has been extensive destruction in many parts and authorities say some 350 civilians have been killed.

Since Russia’s withdrawal from Chernigov, volunteers have been burying the dead. A part of the local cemetery is now filled with new graves, with a sign posted on each one, so that it can be identified.

Families that were separated have begun to return to see if they can find the graves of their loved ones.

A local soccer stadium was bombed by a Russian plane, officials say. You can see a huge crater in the center of the field where a bomb fell. Another destroyed part of the grandstand, which is now a lopsided jumble of broken plastic seats and metal railings.

Near the stadium, a children’s library inside a historic building has also been badly damaged.

In Novoselivka, north of Chernigov, the destruction stretches as far as the eye can see.

Piles of stones and bricks lie where houses used to be. We saw a pink winter jacket, a teddy bear and elephant, and Lego bricks on one of the paths leading to the residential areas.

Along the way, we saw more bomb craters.

“Why didn’t they tell us?”

A woman and a child on bicycles beckoned us to follow them.

Nina Vunnyk, 62, and her 10-year-old grandson, Danylo, wanted to show us their house – now a shell – in which the interior and surroundings had been destroyed.

Ludmyla, 39, daughter of Nina and mother of Danylo, lost a leg and is in hospital.

When they started shelling Nina’s house, they ran to someone else’s house to seek shelter in the basement. But that too was bombed.

“The explosion left us unconscious. Some were left with bruises, one person was injured. When we came to, I saw that my daughter was screaming, ‘Mommy, mommy, I don’t have a leg.’ It was horrible,” he said.

Ludmyla crawled to safety and was taken to a hospital.

Four generations of his family had lived in that home. “At one point, there was nothing left. I don’t know where I’ll live in the winter,” she said.

She doesn’t have the money to pay for a prosthesis for her daughter.

Regarding Russia’s statements that they have not attacked civilians, he comments: “He [Putin] it’s full of lies. There is a woman in the hospital without a leg. That’s the truth”.

“Let Putin pay for his surgery. Let Putin build this house. Wasn’t that so much he wanted to own it? Let him pay for everything now,” he stressed.

Contributed to this article by Imogen Anderson, Anastasiia Levchenko, and Daria Sipigina

