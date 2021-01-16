To move, to leave everything to settle in a place without knowing anyone. For many newcomers to the Pays Diois, a territory located on the edge of the Vercors regional natural park in Drôme, the Accorderie was a starting point, that of a new social life. “It was a criterion of choice to come and settle here. In fact, it was members of the association who helped me move in, ”says Muguette, independent journalist, newcomer to Pont-de-Quart, a locality bordering the city-center, Die, 4,700 inhabitants .

Service given, service rendered

Technically, Muguette was not helped on a voluntary basis. The three “tuners”, as the association’s members are called, have been paid. But in hours. Spending time with someone, exchanging services like their physical strength, their know-how, so many simple things that the Accorderies have turned into money.

One hour of service given is worth one hour of service received, regardless of the task performed. “An economic system in which everyone is on the same level; whether you are a lawyer or homeless, the days are 24 hours, ”summarizes Joël Peter, one of the founding members of the Diois structure. France now has 37 Accorderies, spread across the whole of the country.

“It’s as if I had found a family”

In this month of October, the mountains tinted with the fawn colors of autumn are covered with the storm. Five tuners narrowly avoid the rain by going to Muguette’s to participate in a collective workshop on the preparation of sauerkraut. The five participants do not all know each other, but quickly the atmosphere is sharing anecdotes.

The fact that there is no money allows some people in a precarious situation to have access to things they could never have paid for. Lily of the valley

“Barely a month after my arrival in Die, a year ago, I was registered with the Accorderie. It’s as if I had found a family ”, shares Bérénice, Belgian and retired. She tells how she went about giving a French course to a Russian for whom the language barrier remains an obstacle to her integration.

“The fact that there is no money allows some people in a precarious situation to have access to things that they could never have paid for,” reacts Muguette. Repairing a socket, learning to sew or to cook, activities for some, a luxury for those who cannot afford the services or dedicated courses. “It can also be cooking a hot meal, spending time with the elderly, reading,” adds Sandrine, former cook, tuner since 2013. “All services are on an equal footing. . “

Unconditional welcome

“We welcome people, regardless of their gender, their age and their income”, insists Doreen, the only employee of the association, who recalls the claimed objective of the structure: to create social ties, while promoting diversity. . She notes: “People play the game of forgetting their assumptions. We are working so that it is not just exchanges of the “thank you and goodbye” type, but an opening towards a possible friendship between people who would never have met in another context. “

Between 2013 and 2018, 10,521 exchanges took place, corresponding to some 37,000 hours.

Today, the Accorderie du pays diois has 738 members. From 2013, year of its creation, up to 2018 inclusive, 10,521 exchanges took place, corresponding to some 37,000 hours. How to explain such success?

Joël Peter, co-founder, believes that the strength of the association is the possibility of “getting involved in a collective without necessarily being a volunteer”. “Here, everyone is paid in hours. I have seen so many associations that have collapsed because they were based on the work of two or three people. If they get sick or leave, the whole system crumbles. “

A real human chain

For this to work, the Accorderies usually say that you need a room, an employee and, at least, 200 registered people. Conditions quickly met in the Diois. Doreen, the employee, also insists that her contract remains at 24 hours a week, despite the fourfold increase in the number of registrants since 2013. Her objective is to “give the tools” to the members so that they lead them- even the project. Thus, in 2018, 48% of time exchanges were intended for the functioning of the association.

“When I go on vacation or when I have an emergency that prevents me from being there, I find that all the programs are maintained,” says Doreen, who, paradoxically, feels gratified not to be essential.

To continuously monitor the count of hours given or received, the association uses a time check system.

The takeover of the association by members was confirmed during the confinement of last March. “We called the people who seemed most vulnerable to us to see if they needed help. They all told us that tuners had already contacted them, ”says Doreen, recalling that the Accorderie worked a lot, among other things, on the distribution of fabric masks during this period.

To continuously monitor the count of hours given or received, the association uses a time check system. Sandrine, present at the sauerkraut workshop, says she has accumulated up to 300 hours, partly by taking care of entering the data on the account of each member. This reserve was timely. In the middle of a project to build an ecological house, she needed support for the delivery of materials. “We formed a real human chain. If we had been alone with my husband, we would have broken our backs. “

Mix social classes

There is also an impact that emerges in the testimonies of the members, something that traditional economic indicators cannot quantify. “The development of a person’s power to act,” sums up Joël Peter. “We have no tools to assess self-confidence, the fact of regaining self-esteem or even the well-being that comes from being valued and becoming an actor at one’s level”, he regrets.

This is why the Accorderie du pays diois participated in a sociological study to assess whether its objectives of integration and social diversity were achieved. “We found that the human processes that were put in place produced what we were looking for, namely breaking the isolation, fostering collaboration between different types of population and improving the living conditions of tuners”, enthuses Joël Lebossé, coordinator of the study which was based, in 2019, on the situation of six Accorderies in France. He is also one of the co-founders, in 2002, of the first Accorderie established in Quebec.

A benchmark for newcomers

Since the 1980s, the territory of Diois has attracted new inhabitants. Retirees looking for a peaceful living environment, close to nature, or young followers of an alternative, more ecological lifestyle. Doreen finds that, through word of mouth, locals naturally direct newcomers to the association so that they can meet people.

Jeanne, a former specialist educator now retired, remembers: “In 2013, I had just moved to Die, I didn’t know anyone. Despite my shyness, I forced myself to go through the door of the Accorderie room. Since her arrival, she has noticed that the inhabitants who were born and who have always lived in Die are few in the association. “It’s probably because they already have their network,” she supposes.

Management based on the principles of sociocracy

Three years after its creation, the Accorderie du pays diois abandoned the traditional pyramidal arrangement of associations, with a president, a treasurer and a reduced board of directors.

In 2016, “it was an impasse”, remembers Jeanne. “No one wanted to run for president anymore. We were so on horizontal relationships that we had to invent a more egalitarian organization. For a year, voluntary tuners met once a month to think about new management techniques based on the principles of sociocracy.

Among the methods used, elections without a candidate or the composition of several circles where decisions will be taken on different themes. Any member is likely to be drawn to participate and join these circles. From now on, shared governance is inseparable from the identity of the Dioise association.

This collective work has attracted the attention of the Accorderies de France network, a body that guarantees the initial philosophy of the project, which now offers training in this common management to the entire French network. Joël Peter is delighted: “One thing is certain, in the Diois, no one wants to question this operation. “