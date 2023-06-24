The contestant of the first edition of the GF, Roberta Beta discovered she had a pleuform adenoma behind her ear and underwent surgery

Roberta Beta, journalist and former Big Brother contestant, had recently announced on social media that she had surgery for a Pleumorphic adenoma that had been found in her right ear area. Fortunately everything went well and today she thanks the Madonna, the doctors and all those who have been close to her during this period.

In addition to marking the beginning of a new millennium, the year 2000 in Italy also marked the beginning of a new era for television, that of Reality show.

In fact, in that year the first edition of Big Brother. The winner was Cristina Plevani, immediately ahead of Salvo Veneziano and the late Pietro Taricone.

Another of the competitors, whose experience in the house lasted less, but who still left a good memory to all viewerswas Roberta Beta.

Moving away from the spotlight, Roberta continued to work as journalist and to tell his life through social media, on which he has an excellent following.

She recently made a post that got her fans worried. With a video, in fact, she announced that she had a cancerto be precise a Pleuform adenomafor which he would have had to undergo an operation.

How is Roberta Beta

The former competitor of the GF explained that she noticed that “dot” by chance. She felt miraculousbecause what had appeared behind her ear was not a simple inflamed lump, but something that, if it hadn’t been caught in time, could have turned into something infinitely more serious.

Also from the hospital, then, Roberta recorded a new video, post-operative, in which she wanted to thank anyone who has been close to her during this time. Thanks, of course, also to the doctors who best assisted her.

Yesterday, following thehistological examinationRoberta finally wrote: