For the first time, the price of a shared room in Spain exceeds 500 euros per month on average.If housing has skyrocketed both in buying and selling and renting, shared rooms have followed the same trend, setting record numbers and leaving a worrying outlook.

Renting a room in a shared apartment is today 11% more expensive than a year ago, according to the report ‘Shared housing in Spain in 2024’ based on rental housing prices for the month of December of the last 9 years of the Index Fotocasa Real Estate.

The average price has risen to 520 euros – in 2023 the figure stood at 466 euros – but there are cities like Barcelona, ​​Bilbao or Madrid where a room exceeds 600 euros until reaching the 661 euros in Barcelona. “Tenants have never had to face such a high cost as now,” says María Matos, Fotocasa spokesperson and Director of Studies.

Although this is a fairly high increase, it does not reach that experienced by an entire home (14%) because the supply of rooms has increased significantly and in greater proportion. Also their demand, since more tenants are forced to share an apartment due to the financial effort involved in paying for an entire apartment.









The greatest increase in prices has occurred in Andalusia

The communities where shared housing has become more expensive are: Andalusia (21.0%), Basque Country (18.8%), Balearic Islands (17.5%), Valencian Community (12.8%), Canary Islands (11.8%), Castilla y León (10. 6%), Catalonia (9.3%), Madrid (8.2%), Castilla-La Mancha (7.2%), Galicia (6.8%), Asturias (6.0%), Region of Murcia (4.9%), Extremadura (3.6%) and Aragon (0.7%).

Only Navarra and Cantabria have seen the price decrease by 0.6% and Cantabria 0.1%, respectively.

Where is it most expensive to share a flat?

Up to four communities have a price above 500 euros per month in December 2024: Catalonia, with 636 euros/month, Madrid, with 586 euros/monthBalearic Islands, with 574 euros/month and Basque Country, with 573 euros/month.

Following with a lower price are the communities of Navarra with 472 euros/month, the Canary Islands with 440 euros/month, the Valencian Community with 428 euros/month, Andalusia with 391 euros/month, Aragón with 358 euros/month, Cantabria with 354 euros/month. month, Galicia with 329 euros/month, La Rioja with 327 euros/month, Asturias with 315 euros/month, Region of Murcia with 309 euros/month, Castilla y León with 300 euros/month, Castilla-La Mancha with 265 euros/month and Extremadura with 242 euros/month.

The most expensive cities

The ranking of cities is headed by Barcelona, ​​where a room costs 661 euros, Bilbao (627 euros) and Madrid Capital (605 euros). They are followed by Palma de Mallorca (592 euros); L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (546 euros); Getafe (518 euros); Malaga capital (517 euros); Cerdanyola del Vallés (516 euros) or Pamplona (515 euros).

On the other hand, the cities where sharing a flat is cheaper are Ontinyent (210 euros); Alcoy (226 euros); Ponferrada (234 euros) or Talavera de la Reina (235 euros).