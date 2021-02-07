The head of the Control and Control Center to Combat Coronavirus in Dubai, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that the UAE has followed a clear strategy in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic since the start of this global crisis, which greatly contributed to avoiding the worst of its negative consequences. One of the leading countries in the world in providing anti-virus vaccine to society for free, with the aim of providing the highest levels of safety and health for all members of society.

In an interview with Bloomberg International Channel, yesterday, he indicated that the Dubai government is keen to complete the vaccination for about 50% of Dubai’s population by the end of March 2021, with the expectation that 100% of the emirate’s population of adults who meet the conditions for getting the vaccine will be reached. By the end of this year, for everyone who wants to get the vaccine, as the vaccination process is not compulsory, noting that the vaccination campaign that was launched in the UAE and Dubai met with great turnout and an exemplary response from all members of society.

In response to a question about providing various vaccines in Dubai, Sharif stressed that the Dubai government spares no effort to provide the vaccine to its residents, citizens and residents, including vaccines Pfizer – Biontech, AstraZeneca – Oxford, and Cinopharm, stressing that through continuous communication with representatives of Pfizer In the region, additional shipments of the vaccine have been confirmed to Dubai soon, while the Dubai government is also working to make all vaccines approved by the relevant health authorities in the country available.

He also stressed that the UAE is following a strong trend in terms of strengthening its capabilities and infrastructure related to the field of clinical trials and biotechnology, as well as strengthening partnership with major players in this field, noting that the emirate is keen to make all vaccines approved by the competent health authorities available to its community with all its components.

In his answer to a question about Dubai’s ability to raise the capacity of its health system to deal with any increase in the number of infections with the Coronavirus, Sharif explained that Dubai has succeeded through the successful partnership between its private and government sectors, and in coordination with the Control and Control Center to combat Corona virus in Dubai, and under the supervision of the committee The Supreme Council for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, in creating effective and flexible work mechanisms, and enhancing the ability to raise the capacity of the health system in the emirate, according to need, with high speed and efficiency, indicating that the health system in Dubai currently accommodates everyone who needs Medical care, capable of receiving everyone to provide the best forms of health care and treatment, with full readiness to accommodate any increase in the number of injuries, God forbid.

In response to a question about the need to impose more strict measures to confront “Covid-19” in Dubai, Sharif stressed that preserving the health and safety of all members of society is an absolute priority for the leadership. He said that the decisions that are made in Dubai are mainly based on careful monitoring of developments in the situation, whether locally or internationally, and then there is great flexibility and speed in taking the appropriate decision at the right time, according to an accurate assessment of developments. He said that the preventive measures currently applied in Dubai come within the framework of the delicate balance between fully preserving the health and safety of community members on the one hand, and social stability and economic sustainability on the other hand.

The head of the Control and Control Center to Combat Corona Virus noted that all decisions made in Dubai regarding precautionary and preventive measures are based on studying scientific data, numbers of confirmed infections, and all variables that are monitored around the clock, in close follow-up to what is happening at home and abroad before. The Control and Control Center, which submits its periodic reports continuously and immediately to the concerned authorities, to assess the situation and take the appropriate decision at the appropriate time in this regard, which is the approach that the Dubai government has followed since the beginning of the global crisis.

A campaign to vaccinate senior citizens in their homes

The Community Development Authority in Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority have launched a campaign to vaccinate senior citizens in their homes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, with the aim of relieving them and avoiding the need to go to health centers to obtain vaccination, and in order to provide the vaccine to the largest possible number of them, to protect them One of the possibilities of infection with “Covid-19” virus. Dubai Health began conducting home visits to senior citizens registered with the Community Development Authority, and vaccinating them, according to the lists provided by the authority on a daily basis, as the campaign aims to ensure that the vaccination reaches the fastest time to senior citizens, who are at the top of the groups most at risk from the virus if infected. It, especially the elderly citizens with chronic diseases, while the vaccine is provided to those who wish to obtain it. The campaign gives priority to senior citizens who live alone in the emirate of Dubai, and who are registered with the Community Development Authority under the “Waleef” home care program, in addition to senior citizens who have a “Thukher” card, who are also registered with the authority.

• The country has followed a clear strategy in facing “Covid-19” since early in the global crisis.

• Dubai procedures balance the preservation of community health and economic sustainability.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

