The Legal Adviser, the former Deputy Chairman of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Yousef Al Sharif, confirmed that the last decade witnessed a global spread, pointing to a huge number of rumors on social media, which had dire consequences for society and people, given that these misleading rumors may threaten the stability of society at times. Sometimes it leads to the demolition of homes.

Al-Sharif said, in the first episodes of “Legal Flashes”, which he presents on the Emirates Today website and platforms, on the forty legislation issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, at the end of last year, that from this point of view the state has taken legislative measures. It was decisive towards combating the spread of rumors in all its forms, especially those that spread through social media, so it issued Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, as part of the forty package of legislation issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President state, before the end of last year.

He pointed out that the anti-rumor law, which came into effect on January 2, is not new, as some believe, but it replaces the Information Technology Crimes Law, which was one of the first legislations concerned with IT and IT issues in the region.

Al-Sharif added that activating this law achieves five societal and legal goals, which include limiting the pervasive tampering with electronic means of communication, protecting society, websites and government data from information technology crimes, protecting people’s privacy and their family and private lives, combating rumors and fraud and fraud through electronic communication, limiting From the scope of the attack on privacy using information technology, whether on persons, entities or families, without consent and in unauthorized cases.

He explained that the decree on the anti-rumor law criminalizes anyone who hacks a website, an electronic information system, an information network, or a technical means with the intention of obtaining data, whether governmental or confidential information related to a financial, economic or commercial facility, and this decree also punishes the crimes of electronic begging and misleading promotion For goods and services, especially products that are counterfeit or not licensed to use information technology means.

electronic monitoring

The Legal Adviser, former Deputy Chairman of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Youssef Al Sharif, stated that the decree-law (the new) criminalizes the circulation or re-circulation of malicious rumors, which would harm the public interest, the national economy or public health, as well as the destruction of any data or disruption Programs and information on any information system without legal justification.

He pointed out that the decree-law grants evidence derived or extracted from devices, equipment, technical means, media and supports, or any information technology means, the authority of forensic material evidence in criminal proof, while allowing the court or the Public Prosecution to accept reconciliation with the accused in some electronic crimes, It also permitted them, when a person was convicted of any of these crimes, by placing him under electronic supervision or monitoring, and forbidding him to use any information and technical network or systems, or placing him in a treatment and rehabilitation center.



