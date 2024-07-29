In Mytishchi, migrants from Tajikistan organized a Sharia patrol

Teenage migrants from Tajikistan have organized a “Sharia patrol” in the Moscow region and are terrorizing local residents. As reported by Tsargrad, the hooligans attack city residents because of their appearance. They control the length of skirts and trousers of passersby, their hair color, and if they don’t like something, they go on the offensive.

Young foreigners have settled in Mytishchi, where they systematically humiliate their peers. In addition, they advertise drug spots and use foul language towards local residents, threatening them and trying to instill “their ways” in them.

There have been numerous complaints about the gang. In particular, complaints from city residents include domestic terrorism, beatings of informals, attacks on girls dressed “not according to Sharia standards.” At the moment, a criminal case has been opened against the members of the group under the article “Hooliganism.” It is under the personal control of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.

The gang leader has already apologized

One of the gang members named Samandar, who is believed to be the leader, was active on social networks, where statedthat he and his brothers “will bring order to hell too.” He also promised to “meet with anyone” who was not satisfied with his order.

On the eve of Samandar published apology video.

I want to sincerely apologize to all decent people. I did not want to offend the people of Russia in any way, because I respect and welcome everyone who adheres to simple Russian concepts. I grew up in Russia and I love this country with all my heart. Samandarleader of a gang of teenage migrants in Mytishchi

The head of the Moscow region police set the task of “brightening up” the Moscow region

Due to the increasing number of attacks by migrants on residents of the region, the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Moscow Region, Viktor Paukov, has set the task for his subordinates to “brighten the Moscow Region so that it is not blackened by foreign citizens.”

Paukov was quoted by a police representative with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He explained that the head of the regional headquarters particularly singled out this area. Thus, according to Paukov, it is currently under the control of not only the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but also President Vladimir Putin.

As reported by the police representative, in the future it is expected that the legislation will be tightened for foreigners who violate the laws in Russia. In particular, throughout Russia, local residents have begun to gather in groups and squads to fight against newcomers and their outrages. For example, a similar squad has been operating in the Moscow region city of Dolgoprudny since 2022. The initiator of its creation became personally the head of the city Vladislav Yudin. In addition, last week it was reported that a similar special detachment was created in Primorsky Krai. It consists of participants in the special operation in Ukraine who returned home. As the head of the region Oleg Kozhemyako explained, the detachment was created in order to “explain the rules of decency” and “put in their place” visitors who do not understand them.