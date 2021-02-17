VIENNA (dpa-AFX) – The Vienna Stock Exchange closed hardly changed on Wednesday. The ATX leading index fell by a meager 0.07 percent to 3,021.44 points. On the leading European stock exchanges and on Wall Street, negative signs also prevailed. Experts pointed to the high valuation levels of the stocks that have now become high.

According to the opinion of the Helaba analysts, the international question arises as to which arguments could be used to motivate investors to buy further shares at the current price level. A lot of early praise has already been distributed and the valuation levels on the leading international exchanges can by no means be described as favorable, it said.

At company level, the reporting situation on the domestic stock market was very thin. Quarterly figures will not be on the agenda of UNIQA and Do & Co until tomorrow, Thursday. In advance, the titles of the catering company improved by 0.3 percent and the insurer UNIQA saw a decline of 1.4 percent.

The most noticeable price movement was the KapschTrafficCom share with a discount of 4.6 percent. FACC, Vienna Airport and Lenzing suffered losses of more than three percent.

The OMV shares continued their recent soaring with a plus of 3.3 percent. On the two previous days, the titles had already gained around eight percent in value thanks to rising crude oil prices. The papers of the Lower Austrian oil field supplier Schoeller-Bleckmann rose by 0.5 percent in the middle of the week.

Among the other heavyweights, voestalpine gained 0.9 percent. The Wienerberger papers, however, built a minus of 2.3 percent. The banks went in different directions. The shareholders of Raiffeisen Bank International were able to book an increase of 0.2 percent. Erste Group, on the other hand, fell 0.6 percent and BAWAG fell 1.2 percent.

Palfinger shares slid 2.7 percent lower despite positive news. The crane arm manufacturer based in Salzburg has returned to normal operations after the cyber attack a little more than three weeks ago. All 35 Palfinger production sites would be producing at full speed again, informed CEO Andreas Klauser./ste/mik/APA/fba