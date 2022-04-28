Shares Sampo will again sell its Nordea shares for hundreds of millions of euros

Sampo plans to sell half of its approximately 200 million Nordea shares to institutional investors during the evening.

Insurance group Sampo intends to sell its Nordea shares again.

The company said Thursday night that it will launch an accelerated bidding process to offer approximately 100 million Nordea shares to institutional investors.

At the closing price of the Nordea share on Thursday, the transaction amount of the share sale would be more than EUR 900 million. Sampo will announce the result of the share sale no later than Friday.

Sampo currently owns 200 million Nordea shares, or 5.2 percent of the company’s shares.

Shampoo sells its holdings in Nordea because it has decided to focus on non-life insurance.

In connection with the sale, Sampo has undertaken not to sell its Nordea shares during the period ending on 26 June.

The last time Sampo sold its Nordea shares was through an accelerated tender offer in October last year.

At that time, the shares were sold for EUR 1.7 billion, which Sampo said it would use to pay an additional dividend and buy its own shares.