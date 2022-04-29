Saturday, April 30, 2022
Shares Sampo sold its entire holding in Nordea

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2022
in World Europe
According to Sampo, the size of the share sale held on Thursday night was increased from what was initially announced because demand was higher than expected.

Insurance group Sampo says it has sold all its shares in the financial group Nordea.

Shampoo informed Thursday night that it launches accelerated bidding process to offer approximately 100 million Nordea shares to institutional investors.

According to Sampo, the size of the share sale was increased from what was initially announced due to higher-than-expected demand.

At that time, Sampo owned 200 million Nordea shares, or 5.2 percent of the company’s shares. Now Sampo says it has sold all of these to institutional investors.

Sampo says that as a result of the sale, it has received EUR 1.84 billion in gross sales revenue.

Sampo’s management intends to propose to the Board that a new share repurchase program be launched after the Annual General Meeting. The decision requires the authorization of the renewing Board of Directors to repurchase the company’s own shares.

Shampoo has divested its holdings in Nordea as it has decided to focus on non-life insurance.

