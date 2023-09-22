Shares of banks and insurers fell on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Friday due to announced tax increases. “The stock market reacts this way to politics has not happened since the 1980s.”
Investors are particularly concerned about the additional burdens for banks and insurers. For example, the House of Representatives wants to increase bank taxes and tax the purchase of own shares. And banks are now purchasing shares to support the price.
“Politicians thought: we need money, let’s visit the banks,” notes Corné van Zeijl, stock analyst at asset manager Cardano. “Banks already pay normal profit tax, a separate bank tax and they contribute to the deposit guarantee scheme. You can’t keep picking them.”
“The stock market has not responded to politics in this way since the 1980s,” says Van Zeijl. He points to Italy. “The government also wanted to levy an extra tax on the banks. But they came back from that when the stock prices of banks fell. Hopefully the tide will turn the tide here too.”
Incomes at risk
It is naive to think that society will benefit from this
And it is not just investors who are worried about politicians’ plans. According to employers’ organization VNO-NCW, the House of Representatives is endangering the income of millions of Dutch people. “The House of Representatives’ attempts to do more to improve social security simultaneously undermine the engine of that same social security: the activity in the Netherlands that provides the jobs and the tax income to pay for social assistance and the AOW,” warns chairman Ingrid Thijssen .
During the debate on the Budget Day plans on Thursday, government parties D66 and Christian Union concluded an agreement with the left-wing opposition parties and the PVV to increase taxes by 2 billion euros. The money must be collected from companies and banks. Savers will also have to pay hundreds of millions of euros more in tax. That money should be used to increase the minimum wage and benefits. More parents should also receive a child-related budget and childcare costs should be reduced.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte previously stated on behalf of the cabinet that he considered the financial coverage for the plans insufficient. The cabinet will not implement an adopted motion of the House. The parties will therefore come up with a change in the law in the coming weeks.
Disastrous
The money must first be earned before we can distribute it
Opponents of the plans hope that the House majority will reconsider in the meantime whether they want to continue with the plan. According to chairman Medy van der Laan of the Dutch Banking Association (NVB), the House is ‘playing with fire’ and the plans are ‘disastrous for our economy’.
Now money is being raised quickly, but in the longer term the costs will be high, Van der Laan warns: “It is naive to think that society will benefit from this increase in taxes. Higher costs for businesses also lead to higher costs for consumers. If companies leave our country for these reasons and others do not settle here, you will miss out on large tax revenues.”
Van Zeijl fears that too. “It may happen that more companies now move abroad. Companies can only vote with their feet.” During the parliamentary debate, MP Pieter Omtzigt also warned that increasing taxes could lead to listed companies moving to another country where they have to pay less tax. “Then there will be no taxes in the Netherlands. We will then have an exodus of companies, of Dutch companies.”
If it were up to the House majority, the bank tax would almost double. Banks point out that although they are now making good profits again, they need them for a buffer if things take a turn for the worse. It is expected that if banks incur more costs, they will pass them on to their customers. The monthly contribution that customers now have to pay may increase.
Broken
Employer organizations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland also warn that the tax increase will be harmful to the economy. Both small entrepreneurs and large listed companies are incurring costs. Thijssen: “And this at a time when major investments in sustainability and innovation are necessary and investments are already declining due to economic headwinds.”
According to the business organizations, entrepreneurs are affected in several ways by the various plans. They warn that the consequences of this should not be underestimated. Everyone ultimately pays a price for this impact, says Thijssen. “The money must first be earned before we can distribute it, as the king also pointed out in the speech from the throne. As if our country’s earning capacity cannot be destroyed. It can do that.”
