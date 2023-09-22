And it is not just investors who are worried about politicians’ plans. According to employers’ organization VNO-NCW, the House of Representatives is endangering the income of millions of Dutch people. “The House of Representatives’ attempts to do more to improve social security simultaneously undermine the engine of that same social security: the activity in the Netherlands that provides the jobs and the tax income to pay for social assistance and the AOW,” warns chairman Ingrid Thijssen .

During the debate on the Budget Day plans on Thursday, government parties D66 and Christian Union concluded an agreement with the left-wing opposition parties and the PVV to increase taxes by 2 billion euros. The money must be collected from companies and banks. Savers will also have to pay hundreds of millions of euros more in tax. That money should be used to increase the minimum wage and benefits. More parents should also receive a child-related budget and childcare costs should be reduced.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte previously stated on behalf of the cabinet that he considered the financial coverage for the plans insufficient. The cabinet will not implement an adopted motion of the House. The parties will therefore come up with a change in the law in the coming weeks.