Shares of Yandex at the opening of the trading session of the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, September 23, soared in price by 4.45% and reached 5118 rubles per share amid reports of the purchase of Tinkoff Bank. This is evidenced by bid data…

This indicator was reached at 10:01 Moscow time, then the price dropped several times and returned to the maximum again.

On September 22, Yandex shares also rose in value.

As of 21:00 Moscow time, TCS Group Holding, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, was worth $ 26 per share on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The growth was 1.5% compared to the close of previous trading. The shares of Yandex’s parent company, Yandex NV, traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange, were valued at $ 61.73. The growth was 2.64%.

The head office of Tinkoff Bank TCS Group on Tuesday, September 22, reported that she had agreed with Yandex to sell the bank.

In the press service of “Yandex”, in turn, confirmedthat the companies are discussing the acquisition of 100% of the TCS Group.

On March 11, TCS Group Holding PLC announced record 4Q and 2019 net income and announced the first interim dividend payment for 2020. The net margin in 2019 increased by 43% compared to 2018, amounting to 86.8 billion rubles.