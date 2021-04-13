The value of Yandex shares during trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange fell by more than 5.7%. This is evidenced by the trading data on Tuesday, April 13, at Moscow Exchange…

As of 22:38 Moscow time, the value of the shares reached 4,573 rubles per share.

Quotes “Yandex” began to decline against the background of the initiation of a case by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) for discrimination against third-party services in search results. If the agency determines that there has been a violation and restriction of competition, companies can impose a turnover fine on the amount of revenue in the market.

Yandex did not agree with the FAS accusation. The company told Izvestia that they intend to defend their position. Yandex explained that enriched search responses are a global practice and there is no violation in them. As noted in the company, more than 30 thousand companies use their technologies of generalized answers for free, and the company’s employees intend to further expand the available opportunities for their partners.

FAS issued a warning to Yandex in February this year. According to him, the company was to “ensure equal conditions for the demonstration of services on the pages of the search engine, including for market participants – competitors of the group,” by April 1.

On April 1, the antimonopoly service reported that Yandex had applied to the FAS with a request to postpone the deadlines for fulfilling the requirements for search results.

In August last year, the FAS received a complaint about the Yandex search engine. Online services ivi, Avito, CIAN, Profi.ru, Tutu.ru, Drom.ru, 2GIS and Zoon accused the company of abuse of its dominant position.

It was about a Yandex widget that helps users search for answers to queries without going to a separate page. The complainants argued that only Yandex services were admitted to the tool, which thus bypassed the ranking rules in search and did not display the most relevant response to the user’s review.