Shares of Twitter founder Dorsey’s new company plunge 23% after allegations of cheating

Securities of the fintech company Block on the American stock exchange Nasdaq collapsed by 23 percent. At the time of the opening of the exchange, the share price of the firm of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was $73.5. During the auction, the price fell to $56.6 apiece.

The day before, investment research firm Hindenburg Research (HR) published report on the activities of the corporation for the last two years. She accused Block of cheating investors about key metrics and cheating on user activity in order to “spur growth and profit from facilitating fraud against consumers and the government.”

According to analysts, the situation in the company is similar to the “Wild West”: Block ignores anti-money laundering and customer identification laws. So, about 40-75 percent of the company’s service accounts are fake, belong to the same people or are used for fraud or money laundering.

As part of the experiment, a Hindenburg employee opened accounts in the names of former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and then opened a Cash App card using those accounts. In addition, analysts noted that the Block Cash App received about $892 million in revenue in currency exchange fees during the reporting period. At the same time, it evades paying taxes by distributing payments through small banks.

Dorsey’s company is not the first to be hit by Hindenburg Research’s investigations. In February, the value of the Adani Group, which is owned by one of the richest men in Asia, Guatam Adani, collapsed by more than $100 billion in a week. Analysts have found signs of dubious practices and financial fraud in the activities of Adani’s companies. As a result, the billionaire lost the status of the richest person in Asia, dropping in the Forbes ranking of the richest people in the world from 3rd to 16th place. The businessman’s fortune has decreased by almost $50 billion.