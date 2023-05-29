Shares of Samolet developer soared 13% after the buyback announcement

The shares of the developer Samolet soared by 13.2 percent after the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange – up to 3,100 rubles, according to data sites.

As of 13:02 Moscow time, the growth slowed down to 9.1 percent – the developer’s papers are traded at 2987.5 rubles (plus 250 rubles to the previous close of trading).

Shares of “Airplane” went up after ads on the repurchase of securities (buyback) in the amount of up to 10 billion rubles. The board of directors gave such an instruction to management, the buyout will be carried out before the end of 2023. The move was explained by the fact that the fair value of Samolet’s net assets is five times higher than its current market value.

The independent appraiser of the Commonwealth Partnership called a fair estimate of 761 billion rubles at the end of 2022, while the total value of Samolet shares on the Moscow Exchange as of May 29 was 183 billion rubles.

The company’s business has “multiple increased” in recent years, but this did not fully affect the cost of securities, according to a press release from the developer. “The Board of Directors and management consider the buyout of undervalued shares from the market as the optimal mechanism for returning capital to shareholders,” said Anton Yelistratov, CEO of the company.

By data Forbes, as of February 1, Samolet ranked second in the rating of Russian developers in terms of current construction volumes with an indicator of 3.4 million square meters. At the same time, the developer’s land bank is the largest in the country (34.2 million square meters).