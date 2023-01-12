In 2022, the Russian stock market experienced several shocks, the first of which was the fall of the Moscow Exchange index in February by 45%, to a six-year low, in just three trading days. There was no suspension of trading in shares and bonds for a whole month even during the global financial crisis. However, thanks to a temporary ban on short sales, limited leverage and exchange holidays, the situation was stabilized. This made it possible to avoid a systemic crisis and mass bankruptcy of bidders.

Another surprise for the investment community was Gazprom’s refusal to pay dividends, which led to a collapse in the value of the corporation’s shares by 30%. Two months later, the dividends were approved, but investor confidence was somewhat undermined, and the value of securities recovered only partially.

The next decline occurred against the background of the announcement of partial mobilization, but it was not as significant as in February. The only highly liquid company to end 2022 in positive territory was PhosAgro. Polymetal turned out to be the absolute leader of the decline among the issuers included in stock indexes, having lost 70% of its value.

In 2023, geopolitics will continue to put pressure on the value of shares of Russian companies, as many sectors of the economy have been subject to external restrictions that could further tighten. We do not expect a quick rebound, as with the abolition of anti-COVID restrictions.

At present, the “buy and hold” strategy on the Russian stock market may turn out to be unprofitable if the main risks materialize, so it is better to give preference to active portfolio management. In the absence of fundamental benchmarks, it is necessary to track the news background and analyze the technical picture.

Among the interesting speculative stories, we primarily rely on blue chips, including Sberbank, Gazprom, VTB and Surgutneftegaz. The news background will determine the dynamics of these shares more actively than the technical picture. Fundamental factors will be of secondary importance to quotes, so these shares are optimal for trading operations with a horizon of no more than three weeks.

We expect high volatility in shares of representatives of the commodity sector, the value of which will depend on the prices for export goods on world markets, as well as on external restrictions on their export from the Russian Federation. In addition to geopolitical factors, they can also be influenced by internal ones, in particular, an increase in the tax burden. Even if the publication of financial statements is resumed, it is better not to buy these shares in the long term due to too high geopolitical risks. Securities of Lukoil, PhosAgro, Rosneft, Polyus, Norilsk Nickel, Rusal and Tatneft can be considered as investments with a medium-term horizon (one or two months).

Companies that are able to show the most stable dynamics this year are the least exposed to the risk of external pressure and restrictions on their business. The greatest risks for these issuers are the decline in consumer demand against the backdrop of high inflation and falling real incomes of the population. However, we believe that the risks are no longer as relevant as they were last year, and even in the face of a significant economic downturn, the profits of the companies listed below will grow. Among them, we primarily consider retailers and representatives of the IT industry, including X5 Retail Group, Magnit, Ozon, Fix Price, Yandex, VK, TCS Group.

As a rule, the consumer sector is the first to recover after the acute phase of the crisis has passed. Since this did not happen in 2022, a fairly quick rebound in the quotes of the mentioned shares is likely in 2023.

Some retailers posted double-digit revenue growth last year as average checks increased and their retail chains expanded. It is these companies that should become growth leaders in the recovery of the entire sector. We also expect a steady increase in profits from the Moscow Exchange and the St. Petersburg Exchange, since even in falling markets they still earn on commissions on short sales of shares by investors.

We consider shares of MTS, FGC, RusHydro and Rostelecom as successful dividend stories. All of them are among the backbone, so the state will allow them to index tariffs and regulate their tax burden in such a way as to eliminate economic risks. It is important that with a high probability these companies will direct up to 50% of their profits under IFRS to dividends.

The author is an analyst at Freedom Finance Global

The position of the author may not coincide with the opinion of the editors