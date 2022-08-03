MMK shares fell 14% after US sanctions

Shares of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) fell in price during trading on August 3. At a minimum, the price fell by 14 percent, to 22.75 rubles, and by the time of writing the news, it had corrected to 24.65 rubles per share (minus 7 percent), testify data Moscow exchange.

The share price is falling after news of the US decision to impose sanctions against the owner of the Russian company Viktor Rashnikov and the enterprise itself.