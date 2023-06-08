Shares | Norwegian DNV implements Nixu’s purchase offer

With its purchase offer, the Norwegian DNV acquired almost 90 percent of the Finnish company’s shares.

Norwegian the classification and risk management company DNV is implementing its purchase offer for the information security company Nixu, which is listed on the Helsinki stock exchange, the Finnish company says in its press release.

In February, DNV announced a public offer to buy Nixu for 98 million euros.

According to the final result of the purchase offer, it was accepted by the shareholders who own approximately 88.3 percent of Nixu’s shares.

When the shares already held by DNV are included, the Norwegian company holds a total of 93.2 percent of Nixu. DNV plans to initiate a mandatory redemption procedure for the remaining Nixu shares.

DNV said in February that it would implement a purchase offer if it acquires more than 90 percent of Nixu’s shares.

Owned by the Det Norske Veritas foundation, DNV has operations in more than a hundred countries, for example in the shipping, energy and health industries.