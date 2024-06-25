Shares | More than 500 billion dollars melted away from Nvidia’s market value

Stocks|Riding on the artificial intelligence boom, Nvidia momentarily became the world’s most valuable company. Since then, the company’s market value has fallen by more than 500 billion dollars.

The company’s stock exchange price has fallen by about 15 percent since last Thursday. On Monday, the stock fell almost seven percent on the technology-focused Nasdaq stock exchange.

As a result of the drop in the share price, Nvidia’s market value has fallen to about 2,910 billion dollars, which is about 550 billion dollars from Thursday’s peak reading, the Financial Times reports.

Last week, Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company, overtaking Microsoft and Apple, but has since fallen to third place.

Artificial intelligence boom has been reflected in the company’s share price, which has been on a wild rise. Despite the decline of the last few days, Nvidia’s stock has risen by around 140 percent since the beginning of the year.

Financial media Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal they say that Nvidia’s stock has now made a correction move. We talk about a correction when stock indexes fall 5-10 percent from their last peak. A correction movement means a temporary drop in rates, after which the rise continues again.

The analysts interviewed by the news agencies Reuters and AFP saw the sale of Nvidia’s shares as natural, considering Nvidia’s skyrocketing share price recently. However, they also warned that if Nvidia’s price decline continues, the selling enthusiasm may also spread to the shares of other large technology companies.

FT’s according to some analysts have also been worried that if the sale of Nvidia’s shares continues, it may push the shares down even more widely. On Monday, Nvidia’s price drop pushed both the S&P 500 index, which tracks large companies, and the technology-focused Nasdaq index into the freezing cold.

For example, a strategist at the investment bank Stifel Barry Bannister estimates for the FT that if the decline in Nvidia shares continues strongly in the coming months, it will be very difficult for the S&P 500 index to continue its rise. The index has risen by almost 15 percent since the beginning of the year.

Strategist at the French bank Société Générale Manish Kabra in turn, estimates that Nvidia’s Monday stock sale as very healthy for the market.

“Either the market rally expands or [teknologiaosakkeisiin] a bubble is forming that we don’t have yet,” Kabra told the FT.

Correction on June 25, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.: Nvidia is listed on Nasdaq, not on the New York Stock Exchange, as was previously stated in the story.