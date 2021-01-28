NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The state of emergency on the US financial market continues: The extraordinary price capers in the shares of the video game dealer Gamestop and other companies continued on Thursday. The stock exchange supervisory authority and the Ministry of Finance are alarmed, and calls for stricter regulation are getting louder because of the high risk of loss. Meanwhile, even more shares of troubled companies, against which professional investors like hedge funds bet, have become objects of speculation for smaller investors who organize themselves on the Internet. What’s behind the hype?

Low trading fees, agreements in online forums and YouTube tutorials have triggered a stock market boom in the pandemic, with a new generation of small investors catapulting shares of troubled companies into unimagined heights. This phenomenon has already been observed in the past at companies such as the car rental company Hertz (Hertz Global), but it is only through the extreme example of Gamestop (Gamestop A) that it is now receiving a lot of attention. The papers, which had been fluctuating massively for days, lost at the start of trading on Thursday and then turned positive with a gain of 6.4 percent after they had gained 135 percent on Wednesday.

The computer game dealer is not the only company that is currently being gambled for in extreme ways on the stock exchange. The shares of the world’s largest cinema chain AMC (AMC Entertainment A), for example, which was recently considered a bankruptcy candidate, opened 30 percent weaker. However, they had gained more than 300 percent the day before. An important reason for the countermovement on Thursday is that some trading platforms, such as the Robinhood app, which is popular with small investors, temporarily excluded the companies because of the price volatility. This also affected other companies such as the headphone manufacturer Koss or the stumbling smartphone pioneer Blackberry, which also got caught up in the speculative vortex with strong price fluctuations.

The hype around Gamestop, in particular, makes it easy to see the dimensions of the hype. Concerned about economic difficulties, the company’s shares were still at a record low of $ 2.57 in 2020. But since mid-January, despite some strong fluctuations, the papers actually only knew one direction until the end – steeply upwards. The main factor behind the price rally is a relatively new phenomenon on the US stock market, where masses of small investors come together in forums on the chat platforms Reddit or Discord in the style of flash mobs to buy specific stocks.

Thanks to a price war between online brokers, triggered not least by the securities trading app Robinhood, which has lowered fees massively, stock trading in the USA has developed into a kind of popular sport, especially for many younger people during the Corona crisis. In addition, riskier transactions, for example with options in which, for example, only fractions of the value of a share certificate are traded, are now much more accessible to the general public and no longer only to financial professionals.

For example, Gamestop is one of the stocks that were recently heavily discussed on the Reddit online platform. Another hobby of the community is to use concerted actions to push professional investors out of the market who have speculated on falling prices. At Gamestop there was a real trial of strength with hedge funds, in which the small investors were able to prevail, at least for the time being. However, the phenomenon is not entirely new. Social trading platforms have been around for years, on which users exchange ideas in order to develop purchase ideas together.

The exchange rate turbulence caused great excitement in the financial world in the middle of the week, the “Wall Street Journal” even wrote of a “war” that had broken out between hedge funds and amateur traders. Many online brokers had technical problems in view of the lively activity on the market. Calls for a trade freeze were made to calm the situation. The SEC announced that it was keeping a close eye on the situation and announced an investigation. A White House spokeswoman said at the press briefing that a team from the Treasury Department was also monitoring the situation.

Most recently, Tesla boss (Tesla) Elon Musk, who is very present on the short message service Twitter, is said to have sparked the latest rally with a tweet to Gamestop and a link to Reddit users. Meanwhile, analysts warn that the massive price increase has nothing to do with reality. Expert Jens Rabe, for example, thinks that the soaring gamestop shares are damaging the reputation of the stock exchange, since the process is perceived as “gambling”. He calls for the supervisory authorities to take action, since shares in small companies could be misused as a plaything. / Hbr / DP / fba / la / he