FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) – The European aviation and leisure industry grew noticeably on Thursday. In particular, airline stocks were the biggest winners. Market experts referred to a report in the “Wall Street Journal”. According to this, renewed US President Donald Trump his demand for individual corona support, including help for the aviation industry, after he postponed negotiations with the Democrats about another general aid package until after the presidential election. That, it was said in the market, also supports the shares of airlines in Europe.

In the early afternoon, the Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure gained 2.2 percent and took the top of the 19 sectors. Among the index members, the IAG (International Consolidated Airlines) share was the favorite with plus 8.6 percent, followed by Lufthansa with 4.6 percent. Ryanair rose 1.3 percent./ck/mis