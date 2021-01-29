(new: closing prices, Goldman Sachs, DZ Bank)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – A relatively low reported effectiveness of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (JohnsonJohnson) caused the shares of other developers to turn down on Friday, especially those of mRNA vaccines. The shares of the German companies Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) and CureVac went up 6.3 and 5.6 percent respectively in trading on the Nasdaq technology exchange. Papers from the US supplier of an mRNA vaccine Moderna were 8.5 percent higher.

The US company Johnson & Johnson presented data on Friday that the effectiveness of the vaccine against the coronavirus is “only” 66 percent. This means that the active ingredient cannot keep up with those based on mRNA technology, which Biontech and Moderna have already approved in many places. J&J shares lost 3.6 percent among the weakest values ​​in the US benchmark index Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial). J&J now plans to apply for an emergency license in the USA in early February.

Analysts did not want to overstate the news, however. The efficiency of the corona vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson was only at the lower end of expectations and therefore disappointing, wrote the expert Terence Flynn from the US investment bank Goldman Sachs. He also pointed out that this result was only one vaccination dose. This is an advantage over other vaccines.

Analyst Elmar Kraus from DZ Bank also pointed out that J & J’s vaccine can be distributed via normal distribution channels without any special cooling conditions being required. This should enable the group to secure a good portion of the “vaccine cake”, especially since production for 2021 has also been clarified.

With Novavax, another vaccine developer had brought much better preliminary results to light: An effectiveness of the protein-based agent of around 90 percent drove the papers in US trade up by 65 percent. The shares suddenly reached the level of August 2015./tih/la/he