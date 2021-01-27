(Media report on the closure of Melvin Capital’s Gamestop position added)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) – Investors focused on their purchases on Wednesday, according to traders, on recently rather below-average values. Above all, stocks in which speculators rely heavily on further falling prices are wanted, said a stockbroker. One is “on the hunt for the next game stop”.

At the computer game dealer Gamestop (Gamestop A) there was a real price spectacle recently. Since the middle of the month, stocks have risen almost eightfold. Gamestop is one of the stocks that have recently been heavily discussed on the Reddit online platform. There, some users agree to buy shares, for example to force investors out of the market who have speculated on falling prices. You should be forced to buy cover to trigger a “short squeeze”.

According to the manager Gabe Plotkin, his hedge fund Melvin Capital has now completely closed the short position in Gamestop after heavy losses. Plotkin rejected speculations about severe financial problems. They came up after it was revealed that other hedge funds had been helping Melvin Capital with nearly $ 3 billion.

Papers from the electric truck manufacturer Nikola recently gained a good 30 percent in two days. In this country, the stocks of the biotech company Evotec had shot up by a further 30 percent after almost double-digit price gains at the start of trading. It is assumed that the short seller, also involved in Gamestop, is behind this, who had to stock up on shares after the recent price gains in order to limit his losses when betting on falling prices. Evotec shares had recently benefited from business collaborations, milestone payments and orders and had risen sharply.

Hugo Boss (HUGO BOSS) climbed 11 percent in this context, benefiting from encouraging LVMH (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) signals. Lufthansa papers gained almost 6 percent and Fraport was also among the favorites in the MDAX./ag/mis/fba with a plus of 2.5 percent