Shares | Fortum’s plunge has already cost Finns billions of euros – the slide of Fortum’s and Uniper’s shares continues

Last week, Fortum reached an agreement with the German government regarding the rescue package for its subsidiary Uniper. The shares of both companies continue to fall sharply on Monday.

Energy company Fortum’s share price has been in a visible decline on Monday. The most traded share on the Helsinki Stock Exchange was reeling in a drop of more than seven percent in the morning, and by the end of the day, about a tenth of Fortum’s market value had melted.

Since the beginning of the year, Fortum’s share price has fallen by almost 59 percent. In January, Fortum’s share had to be sold for around 26 euros, but on Monday it was only a good 10 euros.

On Friday, Fortum said it had reached an agreement with the German government regarding Uniper’s rescue package. It is an ownership and debt arrangement worth approximately EUR 15 billion.

Both Fortum’s and Uniper’s stock prices collapsed on Friday after the information about Uniper’s rescue package was published. Uniper’s share fell by 28.9 percent on Friday. The downward trend has continued on Monday.

Fortum’s first year has been dark overall. Fortum’s market value has shrunk from around 23.7 billion euros at the beginning of the year to around 10 billion euros. Uniper’s market value, on the other hand, has dropped from around 15.2 billion euros to 2.7 billion euros in the same time.

From the point of view of Finnish taxpayers, the melting of the companies’ market values ​​theoretically means large losses of income.

The Finnish government owns 50.76 percent of Fortum. In the case of Fortum alone, the value of Finnish taxpayers’ share holdings has thus melted by nearly seven billion euros.

The value of Uniper’s shares has plunged even faster than Fortu’s. It has also eaten up the equity assets of Finnish taxpayers.

Before Uniper’s rescue package published on Friday, Fortum owned nearly 78 percent of Uniper’s shares. If the rescue package is implemented, Fortum’s ownership in its subsidiary will drop to 56 percent. In the future, Germany will take over 30 percent of Uniper.

According to the agreement, the German state subscribes to new Uniper shares for approximately 267 million euros at a price of 1.7 euros per share.

On Monday, the value of the Uniper shares owned by Fortum is only about 2.1 billion, while at the beginning of the year the value of the pot was 11.9 billion.

Russian started by the war in Ukraine has tightened Uniper’s financial situation due to Russia’s limited gas supplies. Uniper, one of Europe’s largest gas traders, has had to purchase replacement gas from the market at a significantly higher price.

In the last few weeks, there has been talk on the market that Uniper is making around EUR 50 million in losses every day. With the rescue package, Uniper can also pass on the costs of the price increase to its customers, although only from October.

A relatively small part of Uniper’s stock is traded. The share price has fallen by 8.77 percent to 6.81 euros on Monday morning. Even at the beginning of the year, Uniper’s share price was a good 40 euros.

of STT interviewed by OP’s senior analyst Henri Parkkinen sees the fall in shares as a reaction to the expectations that there were regarding the rescue package.

“The market had advance expectations about what the structure of the package would be. Based on the price reactions on Friday and Monday, the package also contained surprising elements,” Parkkinen commented to STT.

He continues that there are still many issues and details in the stabilization package that require clarification.

“There are an awful lot of uncertain things that are not yet known. We are going to implement and promote the stabilization package. At the same time, it is difficult to predict the development of the gas market,” says Parkkinen.

“The course developments of both companies over the past few weeks have shown that the market reacts to changes in situations and new information on the matter.”