Shares | Elon Musk sold Tesla shares for nearly $4 billion

Elon Musk has already sold his company’s shares this year for around 19 billion.

Billionaire Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares for nearly four billion dollars. According to Reuters, Musk sold more than 19 million Tesla shares, for which he received 3.95 billion dollars, or about 3.92 billion euros.

of the Wall Street Journal according to Musk made deals in shares from 4 to 8 November. This year, he has sold Tesla shares for around 19 billion.

With the help of Tesla, Musk has become the richest person in the world. He also runs the space company Space X and now Twitter.

Musk bought Twitter for about 41 billion euros in the spring. However, the deal was only approved in the fall, and Musk immediately started making major changes in the company.

Musk has fired about half of Twitter’s employees. He has justified his drastic decision with the company’s profitability.

“Unfortunately, there is no other option when the company is losing four million dollars a day,” Musk stated last Friday.

According to Musk, those who were fired will be paid three months’ salary as compensation.

“Which is 50 percent more than the law requires,” he said.

