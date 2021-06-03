Shares Cinema chain AMC said it would sell its own shares and warned that investing in the company could lose everything – The share went down sharply

“In these circumstances, we urge you not to invest in our stock unless you are prepared to take the risk of losing your entire investment, or a significant stake,” the company said.

Cinema chain AMC said Thursday it plans to sell nearly 12 million of its own shares.

The announcement dragged the forward market to the freezing side, and when the stock market opened in the United States at half past five Finnish time, the share began to fall sharply. The share was down 30.6 percent at 16.50.

The company’s stock is one of the most popular memo stocks on the internet for private investors. The share price nearly doubled on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the company said it sold 8.5 million shares to hedge fund Mudrick Capital, which resold the shares at a profit.

Many Wall Street analysts have said the valuation of the movie theater chain is far too high. Many institutional investors have reported staying away from the stock. Now the AMC itself also joined the ranks of warners.

“Our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics that are not related to our core business or industry fundamentals. And we don’t know how long these dynamics will last, ”the company said in a statement.

“In these circumstances, we urge you not to invest in our stock unless you are prepared to take the risk of losing your entire investment, or a significant stake,” the company added.

Investment research company CEO of New Constructs David Trainer said that the rise of streaming services and the fierce competition faced by movie theaters means that the opening up of the U.S. economy is unlikely to help AMC’s performance.

“AMC’s business was going in the wrong direction even before the Covid-19 pandemic. In our opinion, the value of AMC’s share is $ 0 per share, taking into account the company’s weak earnings, the dilution caused by recent share offers and the size of a mountain of debt. ”

However, the share price has risen as private internet investors have risen in price. The company’s stock price was up $ 62.55 on the stock market by Wednesday. The share price has risen by a staggering 2,850 percent since the beginning of the year.