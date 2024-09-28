Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/28/2024 – 10:45

Among the most common crimes are pedophilia and scams to raise money. See how to protect children and teenagers in the virtual environment. In 2020, public servant Débora Cunha created a page on a social network for her daughter Ana Catarina, who had been born a few months ago. Having a rare disease called Glutaric Aciduria, the objective was to share information with other mothers and share the care routine with the girl.

“Getting to the diagnosis was a complicated process. We did several tests and the doctors investigated what it could be. Searching the internet, I found the profile of a mother who talked about her son’s illness, who had similar symptoms. We took the story to the doctors, did the genetic test and arrived at Ana Catarina’s diagnosis”, he says.

“I was grateful to have known a story that helped with our early diagnosis. And I thought about sharing our experience to help other families,” Cunha told DW.

What she didn’t imagine was that scammers would take advantage of the situation. A few months after creating the page, the family discovered that two people were using photos of the girl in virtual campaigns to raise money.

“The social network is a way to give visibility to these children who are often forgotten by public authorities. It’s frustrating to see people taking advantage of your suffering to profit from it”, says the public servant.

Situations like the one faced by Cunha are not uncommon and raise the question: what precautions should parents take when publishing photos of their children on social media?

A study by the non-governmental organization Humans Right Watch, released in June, found that at least 170 images of Brazilian children and adolescents from ten states were being used, without the knowledge or authorization of those responsible, for training artificial intelligence (AI) tools. .

According to the report, the photos were collected from the internet and inserted into a dataset that AI companies use to train algorithms.

Manipulated images and risks

But that’s not all. Innocent and unpretentious photos, such as a baby eating or a child playing in the pool, for example, can end up in the hands of gangs that manipulate the images and sell them on platforms and groups that share content with child sexual abuse.

“When publishing photos, we are always exposed to these risks and, when we think about children, the risk increases, because with the advent of deepfakes, all it takes is a few photos to be able to create a fake video, for example. The damage can be serious and profound. Once the photos are online, it is impossible to guarantee their control, as they can be copied, downloaded or shared by anyone”, explains Fábio Diniz, president of the National Institute for Combating Cybercrime (INCC).

This practice of sharing and publishing photos and videos of children on the internet is called: sharenting. The term comes from English and is a combination of share and parenting.

Although it may seem like an innocent form of family records, the posts can also expose details about the child’s daily life, family habits, places they frequent and other personal information.

“Parents may unknowingly provide information that makes it easier to track their child’s location, increasing the risk of kidnapping or harassment. Photos with school, club or location uniforms can be quite dangerous”, adds Diniz.

To protect the privacy of minors, experts recommend that parents or guardians avoid posting photos on the internet and sharing children’s images on messaging applications.

“Even with a private profile, there are still risks. Friends or followers can share the images, causing them to circulate outside of parental control. The profile can be hacked and result in the exposure of children’s photos and personal information”, explains Guilherme Guimarães, a lawyer specializing in digital law and data protection.

Digital education

In the fight against sharenting, the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee created the Safe Internet for Your Children guide. The material addresses topics such as the risks of the internet; how to teach children to protect themselves in the virtual environment; and the chapter “Don’t be the villain”, aimed at parents, raises the issue of exposing children.

Experts also say that parents are not the only ones to blame for children’s exposure to the internet. For them, there is a lack of education among families and society about the digital environment.

“There is no digital education in Brazil. Families and society are unaware of the risks. It is up to the State to take care of this by creating specific regulations for the virtual environment. There also needs to be a digital education program”, analyzes Fernanda Las Casas, lawyer and president of the Research Committee of the Brazilian Institute of Family Law (IBDFAM).

Resolution 245/24 of the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda), approved in April, addresses the rights of children and adolescents in the digital environment. It mainly deals with the care that platforms and companies must take with minors’ data.

“The privacy of children and adolescents must be respected and protected, by default, in all digital environments and services, including regarding the processing and storage of their personal data”, says an excerpt from the document.

The Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) guarantees the preservation of the child’s identity and image so that they are not exposed to embarrassing situations. However, there is no specific law for this protection in the online environment.