FT: Hundreds of Credit Suisse shareholders to sue over losses from UBS takeover

Hundreds of Credit Suisse shareholders have decided to go to court because of the losses caused to them as a result of the takeover of the troubled bank by its competitor UBS. About it informs Financial Times (FT).

A lawsuit on behalf of about 500 shareholders of Credit Suisse will be filed in a Zurich court on August 14 by The Swiss Investor Protection Association (SASV). The verdict is expected within a year.

In the course of the Credit Suisse purchase, UBS paid 3 billion Swiss francs (about $3.4 billion), more than half the bank’s real market capitalization on the last trading day before the deal closed. Among the plaintiffs are many former employees of the collapsed credit institution, who for many years received compensation for their work in the form of shares.

Related materials:

SASV Secretary General Aric Reschke said that some of them, as part of the takeover, received only 0.76 Swiss francs for securities that cost 80 francs 15 years ago. He stressed that former employees “lost everything” despite years of loyalty to Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse, one of the largest and oldest banks in Switzerland, experienced a sharp collapse in shares in the wake of the spring “banking crisis” triggered by the collapse of the American Silicon Valley Bank. First, the Swiss bank approached the local central bank for a loan of 50 billion francs ($54 billion), but later agreed to buy UBS out of the troubled competitor. The deal closed in mid-March. The investigation into the collapse of Credit Suisse was classified by a Swiss parliamentary commission for 50 years.